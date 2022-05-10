The field for next week’s PGA Championship has been announced with the high-profile names of Tiger Woods and the defending champion, Phil Mickelson being in the mix as well.

The Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma will host this year’s second major PGA event from 19th-22nd May after The Masters.

Woods and Mickelson are among the 17 PGA champions in the field.

Woods, who made his return to competitive golf at last month’s Masters, played a practice round at Southern Hills on April 28 as he continues to recover from a life-altering car crash.

The 15-time major champion walked all 18 holes of the course after previously stating doing so was the hardest part of playing post-injury.

Tiger Woods placed 47th at the Masters.

But the Southern Hills is the site of Woods’ win in the 2007 PGA, the 13th of his 15 major triumphs.

Mickelson, on the other hand, is a very different story.

If he appears, he will do so as the defender of the PGA Championship but he has not featured in any event since February due to his controversial comments regarding the breakaway LIV Golf League.

The fallout saw him miss the Masters for the first time in 28 years.

Mickelson prevailed by two strokes over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen last year to win.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, and former US PGA champions Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Collin Morikawa are also among those set to compete.