Tiger Woods in line for Masters return

Speculation around Tiger Woods’ return to golf at this year’s Masters continues to grow after the five-time champion played a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club.

The practice round was to determine whether he is fit enough to compete at next week’s Masters.

According to reports, Tiger Woods arrived at the course along with his son Charlie to evaluate his fitness on the hilly layout that will host the Masters from 7-10 April.

Woods has been seldom seen on a golf course while recovering from career-threatening leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash.

While the 46-year-old has not played a PGA Tour event since the Masters in November 2020, his playing status continues to dominate the build-up to the tournament.

As per the protocol of the tournament, Woods’ name will remain on the list of competitors that appear on the Masters’ website unless the 15-times major champion requests Augusta National that his name be removed as was the case with Phil Mickelson.

Woods’ only event since his single-car accident came last December when he finished second alongside his son in a 36-hole exhibition.

Augusta National’s uneven terrain presents another challenge to golfers though as it is one of the more taxing walks on the PGA Tour that all but guarantees that golfers will have to hit from any number of uneven lies during the week.

Masters, however, is the only golf major played on the same course annually so familiarity with the layout helps in designing a strategy.

Tiger Woods has made 23 Masters appearances including in 2019 when he capped off one of the most remarkable comebacks in professional sports history by winning the Masters at the age of 43 after years of surgery and personal problems.

The 46-year-old was also recently inducted into the golf hall of fame.