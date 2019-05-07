Washington

Tiger Woods, fresh off his epic comeback victory in the Masters, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. Presenting the golfing great with the nation´s highest honor, Trump praised Woods´ “relentless will to win, win, win.” “These qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness,” the president said. Trump congratulated Woods on “your amazing comeback and your amazing life and for giving sports fans a lifetime of memories.