Tiger Woods was a noticeable absentee as the initial list for the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he hosts, was announced.

The 15-time major winner hosts the 20-man Hero World Challenge in Albany, the Bahamas in December each year.

The current field for the tournament includes seven top 10 players in the rankings, highlighted by the Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler. Xander Schauffele (5), Jon Rahm (6), Will Zalatoris (7) Justin Thomas (8), Collin Morikawa (9) and Matt Fitzpatrick (10) are the other top-10 players in this year’s field.

The complete list is as follows

Scottie Scheffler (1), USA Tony Finau (14), USA Xander Schauffele (5), USA Billy Horschel (15), USA Jon Rahm (6), Spain Hideki Matsuyama (16), Japan Justin Thomas (7), USA Cameron Young (17), USA Collin Morikawa (8), USA Sungjae Im (18), South Korea Will Zalatoris (9), USA Max Homa (20), USA Matt Fitzpatrick (10), England Tom Kim (21), South Korea Viktor Hovland (11), Norway Tournament exemption TBA Sam Burns (12), USA Tournament exemption TBA Jordan Spieth (13), USA Tournament exemption TBA

Zalatoris will be making a return to competitive golf for the first time since withdrawing from the BMW Championship with two herniated discs in his back. Cameron Young, Im Sung-Jae, Max Homa and Tom Kim will be making their debuts at the event.

Viktor Hovland will defend his crown at the December 1st to 4th tournament.

Although he is not on the initial list for the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods is expected to take up one of the exemption slots.

The American has suited up for just three majors this year after a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg. He finished 47th at the Masters in April, withdrew after the third round of the PGA Championship in May and missed the cut at the British Open in July.