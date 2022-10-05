Tiger Woods was a noticeable absentee as the initial list for the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he hosts, was announced.
The 15-time major winner hosts the 20-man Hero World Challenge in Albany, the Bahamas in December each year.
The current field for the tournament includes seven top 10 players in the rankings, highlighted by the Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler. Xander Schauffele (5), Jon Rahm (6), Will Zalatoris (7) Justin Thomas (8), Collin Morikawa (9) and Matt Fitzpatrick (10) are the other top-10 players in this year’s field.
The complete list is as follows
|Scottie Scheffler (1), USA
|Tony Finau (14), USA
|Xander Schauffele (5), USA
|Billy Horschel (15), USA
|Jon Rahm (6), Spain
|Hideki Matsuyama (16), Japan
|Justin Thomas (7), USA
|Cameron Young (17), USA
|Collin Morikawa (8), USA
|Sungjae Im (18), South Korea
|Will Zalatoris (9), USA
|Max Homa (20), USA
|Matt Fitzpatrick (10), England
|Tom Kim (21), South Korea
|Viktor Hovland (11), Norway
|Tournament exemption TBA
|Sam Burns (12), USA
|Tournament exemption TBA
|Jordan Spieth (13), USA
|Tournament exemption TBA
Zalatoris will be making a return to competitive golf for the first time since withdrawing from the BMW Championship with two herniated discs in his back. Cameron Young, Im Sung-Jae, Max Homa and Tom Kim will be making their debuts at the event.
Viktor Hovland will defend his crown at the December 1st to 4th tournament.
Although he is not on the initial list for the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods is expected to take up one of the exemption slots.
The American has suited up for just three majors this year after a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg. He finished 47th at the Masters in April, withdrew after the third round of the PGA Championship in May and missed the cut at the British Open in July.