Tiger Woods a “game-time” decision for the Masters

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will remain a “game-time decision” ahead of next week’s Masters as he continues his recovery from the serious leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February 2021.

Speculation around his return at the Masters has persisted with each passing day as he is yet to remove his name from the field of competitors.

The five-time champion also completed a practice round on the course recently.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” Woods said on Twitter.

The Masters, unlike other PGS tournaments, does not set a deadline for players to commit or withdraw which means Woods could wait until his Thursday tee time before making a final decision.

Woods is also currently listed on the pre-tournament news conference schedule that was released on Sunday and will meet the media on Tuesday at Augusta National.

Woods’ return to the golfing world has been an uphill climb ever since his single-car crash which resulted in a three-week hospital stay where he faced the possibility of having his right leg amputated.

He was then confined to a hospital-type bed for three months at his home in South Florida.

The 46-year-old Hall-of-Famer has not played on the PGA Tour since the November 2020 Masters.

Making a return at the Augusta National is not the easiest of tasks.

The course’s undulating terrain assures golfers will have to hit from any number of uneven lies during the week.

Woods is no stranger to playing through pain, something he famously proved at the 2008 U.S. Open where he prevailed in a thrilling playoff at Torrey Pines while competing on what was essentially a broken leg.

Woods capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in professional sport when, at the age of 43, he won the Masters in 2019 after enduring years of surgery and personal problems.