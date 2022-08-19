Ties with India should be based on equity, justice & mutual respect: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan desired ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect and a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute based on the wishes of the people of the valley.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed these views in a meeting with the newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office, the Prime Minister stressed that the international community had to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

“Pakistan desired peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect. In this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was indispensable,” the statement quoted PM Shehbaz as saying.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the steady progress achieved in relations with Australia over the years and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire and commitment to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields such as trade and investment, agriculture including wheat production, livestock including cattle raising, educational and technical cooperation, direct air-links, skilled migration, and people-to-people contacts.

The Australian High Commissioner also expressed the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations and conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in the safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.

