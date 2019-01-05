Tickets on helmet violation

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP), during its drive launched this year, have so far issued fine tickets to more than 17,000 motorcyclists on Peshawar Road and Mall Road for not using helmets.

The CTP also registered cases against the violators, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf while talking to APP here Friday. He said following the directions of Lahore High Court, the CTP have launched a special campaign in the city against the motorcyclists who travelled on roads for not using helmets.

He said special squads have also been constituted and deployed on Mall Road and Peshawar Road and directed to take strict action against the violators. He advised the parents not to allow their children to drive motorcycle without helmets.—APP

