Tickets for PSL games in Dubai go online for sale

Islamabad

Tickets go online for sale for the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the matches scheduled in Dubai.

According to details, the star-studded tournament will start with a glittering ceremony on February 14th at 7 PM followed by the first game of the fourth season of the league between the defending champions, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at 7:45 PM.

Dubai International Stadium will host the total of 14 matches during the tournament, which will be divided into two legs.

PSL 2019’s eight matches will be staged in Pakistan, three in Lahore and five in Karachi including the big final. However, the details regarding the availability of tickets are not yet revealed, private news channel reported.

The fourth edition of the PSL will start from February 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, while the final of the tournament will be played at the National Stadium Karachi on March 17.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp