Tickets are being awarded with honesty, says Shah Mehmood

MULTAN : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that the distribution of tickets among the party members is being carried out with honesty.

Talking to media in Multan, Qureshi maintained that Imran Khan has formed a parliamentary board to make the entire process transparent.

“We have adopted three rules. The ticket awarding phase is not easy. This is a difficult and tolerant process,” he said.

Shah Mehmood asserted that the electable think that PTI is renowned among the public but number game is important in elections which can make Imran Khan the next PM.

“The reservations on party tickets is not only limited to PTI. Imran Khan has decided to make a choice in the favour of the party. This plant has been nurtured by Khan and he will never think of damaging it,” he stressed.

Qureshi pronounced that the nation is looking towards PTI after being disappointed by PML-N and PPP.

“People in Banigala are present to provide their point of view. In 2013, the constituencies were vacant but no one came to get the ticket,” said Shah.