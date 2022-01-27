TI report proof of ineffective system, says Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the report of Transparency International is the proof of ineffective system of Pakistan.

In a statement, he said we should take the TI report seriously as it clearly shows that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has only committed corruption during its tenure. This report is asking us to make reforms and devise productive policies, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further advised Imran Khan and his ministers to better overcome corruption instead of hiding it.

It merits mention that Pakistan slipped by 16 points on the international Corruption Perceptions Index and stood at 140th position in comparison to 124th position in 2020.

The Berlin-based non-profit releases the Corruption Perceptions Index every year, ranking 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people.

Pakistan lost 16 positions in 2021 compared to 2020 and 20 positions compared to 2019. In 2020, Pakistan ranked 124th on the global corruption list and 120 in 2019.