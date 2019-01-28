Thurman retain WBA title

New York

Keith Thurman returned from a near two-year layoff to retain his World Boxing Association welterweight world title with a 12-round majority decision over Josesito Lopez.

America’s Thurman, showing no sign of rust, knocked down Lopez with a massive left hook to the chin in the second as he controlled the early rounds.

He weathered a storm in the middle rounds, with Lopez unleashing a fierce barrage in the seventh that had the champion in trouble. Thurman was deemed the winner by two judges by scores off 115-111 and 117-109 with the third seeing it a 113-113 draw.

‘The champ is back!’ said Thurman, who was forced to surrender his World Boxing Council belt as he was idled by injury but retained his WBA ‘super’ world title, one rung above the ‘regular’ WBA belt held by Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman, who improved to 29-0 with 22 wins inside the distance, said he’d be ready to take on the Filipino ring icon before the year is out. ‘Maybe Brooklyn, maybe Vegas, wherever Manny Pacquiao wants it,’ Thurman said. ‘I’d even fight him in the Philippines if I have to.’—Agencies

