Thunderstorms cause massive trip to power feeders

Khar, Bajaur Agency

Thunderstorms in Bajaur Agency and adjoining areas have caused 180 feeders to trip, inconveniencing residents in their daily lives for several hours. According to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), electricity in 45 percent of the affected areas was restored, while work on restoring power in the rest of the areas was underway.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, and Rawalpindi, along with Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) next 24 hours. Strong winds with dust storms are also expected in the plain areas of Punjab.

Further, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry in the rest of the country. Temperature likely to hit 43°C in Karachi, once again In Karachi, on the other hand, the mercury is expected to go as high as 43°C today as the dreaded heat wave returns to the country’s industrial hub, local weather authorities said. The PMD noted that the lack of incoming sea breeze could push the temperature to more than 40°C over the next four-to-five days.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Abbottabad that heavy downpour and hail storm on Saturday in Haripur, Abbottabad and Manshera district have damaged standing wheat, tomato crops and some fruit forms. Standing crops of wheat, tomato and rare fruit in district Mansehra while mango, grapes fruit forms are partially destroyed in many parts of district Haripur.—INP