Thunderstorm, rain likely

Islamabad

Rain with wind-thunderstorm and hailstorm is expected in upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Tuesday. According to Meteorological Department, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region Sargohda, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Tolna Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Okara.

The Quetta Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather in central parts of the province. While rain/ thunderstorms with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Quetta, Pishin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Dera Bugthi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Sibi, Zhob and Sherani districts for next 24 hours.—APP