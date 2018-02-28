Thunderstorm, rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

The met office Tuesday forecast rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand divisions, upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy weather conditions to grip most western parts of the country. While continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A fresh westerly waves is likely to enter western parts of the country on Wednesday evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Quetta, Makran divisions, upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 29mm, Kalam, Malamjabba 15mm, Mirkhani 12mm, Drosh, Chitral 09mm, Bannu, Dir 05mm, Lower Dir, Pattan 03mm, Peshawar (City 02mm, AP 01mm), Saidu Sharif, Kohat 01mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 04mm, Bagrote, Skardu 01mm, Balochistan: Turbat 03mm and Dalbandin 01mm.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. On Tuesday, highest maximum temperature 21 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 03 Centigrade were recorded in the city. —APP