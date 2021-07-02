Thunderstorm, rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

The MET department Thursday forecast wind-thunderstorm/rain in upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Pothohar Region during next 24 hours.

While hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts, while very hot in plain areas of the country.

The Peshawar Met office Thursday forecast, upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was likely to receive rains, thunderstorms and winds from Thursday night to Sunday with subsiding the prevailing hot weather conditions in the province.

It said that moist currents from Arabia Sea are penetrating the central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during the next two to three days. He warned of damaging effects due to wind-storms during the forecast period.—APP