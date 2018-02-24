Thunderstorm, rain likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm (with snow over the hills) associated with gusty winds is likely at scattered places in northeast Balochistan, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours.

Rainfall is expected in Balochistan at Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad Capital Territory, FATA, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span.

A westerly wave is likely to affect most western, upper and central parts of the country during Friday and Saturday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 05mm, KP: Kalam 01mm and Kashmir: Garidupatta 01mm.

Lowest temperature recorded on Friday remained Skardu, Kalam -04°C, Gupis, Astore -02°C, Quetta, Gilgit, Chitral 02°C, Dir, Murree 03°C, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad 06°C, Peshawar 09°C, Lahore, Faisalabad 13°C, Multan 14°C, Hyderbad 17°C and Karachi 18°C.

Bahawalpur and suburbs received another rain of winter season here Friday afternoon.

The mercury that was touching 28 degree in recent days dropped down to 14 degree Celsius.

Families headed to parks and other recreational spots to enjoy the weather. Cholistan also received rain where festivities of Desert Rally had concluded recently.—APP