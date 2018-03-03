Thunderstorm, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khaber Pakhunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours while at isolated areas of Balochistan. Rainfall is likely at upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, in upper Punjab at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Balochistan at Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi divisions during this time span.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Multan and D.G.Khan divisions.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. On Friday, highest maximum temperature 24 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 04 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 52mm, Saidu Sharif 40mm, Lower Dir 38mm, Balakot 32mm, Parachinar 28mm, Dir 27mm, Kakul 26mm, Kalam 24mm, Pattan 23mm, Mirkhani 19mm, Chitral 14mm, D.I.Khan, Risalpur 10mm, Cherat 09mm, Drosh 07mm, Kohat 06mm, Bannu, Peshawar 04mm, Punjab: Murree 26mm, Sargodha (AP 24mm, City 21mm), Islamabad (ZP 21mm, Golra 17mm, Bokra 03mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 19mm, Shamsabad 17mm), Chakwal 15mm, Joharabad 13mm, Noorpurthal 10mm, Bhakkar 09mm, Layyah, Kamra 08mm, Shorkot, Jhang 07mm, Jhelum 06mm, Mangla 05mm, Mandi Bahauddin, Kot addu 03mm, D.G.Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot 02mm, Kashmir:Garidupatta 23mm, Muzaffarabad 19mm, Rawalakot 14mm, Kotli 08mm, Balochistan: Quetta (City 13mm.—APP