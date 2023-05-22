Thunderstorm, rain expected

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Monday forecast wind-dust and thunderstorm-rain in upper and central parts of the country in the coming days with occasional gaps. The met office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on May 22 likely to persist during the week with occasional gaps.

The wind-dust and thunderstorm-rain with a few hailstorms (Isolated heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum from May 22 (evening/night) to 26.—INP