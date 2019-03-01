Thunderstorm, rain expected

Islamabad

Widespread rain-thunderstorm accompanied by windstorm is expected in the twin cities till Sunday whereas snowfall over the hills has been forecast in Murree , Galliyat, Kashmir,Hazara division,Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met Office reported on Friday that widespread rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) accompanied by windstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan—APP

