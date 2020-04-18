Thunderstorm, more rain likely

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain w ind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad on Saturday. During past 24 hour, weather remained dry and partly cloudy in most parts of the country. However, rain with thunderstorm occurred in districts of Balochistan, upper Sindh, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Balochistan: Quetta (City 05, Samungli 03), Zhob 05.— APP