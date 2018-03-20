Thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Cloudy weather conditions are expected in most upper and central parts of the country while, dust-thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds is likely at scattered places in Balochistan, Punjab, Khaber Pakhunkhwa, FATA, federal capital, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely in Balochistan at Quetta, Zhob, in Punjab at D.G. Khan, Multan, Rawalpindi, in Khaber Pakhunkhwa at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan divisions, FATA, Islamabad while at isolated places in Kalat, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Mardan, Kohat divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this time span.

A westerly wave is present along western parts of the country and likely to enter central and upper parts of the country on Monday (night) and may persist upper parts of the country till Wednesday afternoon, an official of Met office told APP.—APP