Thundershower with gusty winds, dust-storm likely

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm Were wintered in Islamabad and in areas around on Saturday same weather in expected during next 24 hours at scattered places in KP, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob,Kalat divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir while at isolated places in Lahore, Multan, D.G.Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the said period.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department report on Saturday, weather remained hot and dry in plain areas of the country. However scattered rain-thundershower occurred in KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain occured in KP, Saidu Sharif 60mm, Dir, Malamjaba 15mm, Kalam 13mm, Drosh 12mm, Lower Dir, Mirkhani 11mm, Pattan 8mm, Balakot 7mm, Parachinar, Risalpur 06 mm, Peshawar 05 mm, Chitral 04mm, Kakul 03mm, Punjab: Rawalpindi 15mm, Islamabad (Golra 15, mm Saidpur 05mm, Bokra 04mm, Z.P 03mm), Murree 12mm, M.B.Din 09 mm, Jehlum 07 mm, Lahore A/P 02mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta 06mm, Rawalakot 05mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrot 05mm, Astore 03mm, Balochistan: Ziarat 01mm, Nokkundi Trace.—APP