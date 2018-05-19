Thundershower, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds forecast on Friday at isolated places in Rawalpindi division, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Mardan divisions), FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According a DG met office,rain-thundershower with gusty winds forecast at isolated places in Rawalpindi division, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Mardan divisions), FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Very hot weather conditions with gusty winds is expected in southern plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Peshawar, Bannu, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G khan, Zhob divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Barkhan 23mm, Parachinar, Mirkhani 12mm, Dir, Kalam 8mm, Bannu 04mm, Drosh 03mm, Chitral 02mm, Bahawalpur (City 06mm, A/P 04mm), Multan 03mm,Bagrote 03mm, Kotli 2mm. Maxium temperatures in Sh.Benazirabad 49°C, Dadu, Padidan 47°C, Lasbella, Mithi, Moenjodaro, Sakrand 45°C.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 to 48 hours.—APP