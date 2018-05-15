Thundershower, rain with dust-storm at few places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds and dust-storm is expected at scattered places of Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper FATA and Kashmir, while at isolated places of Quetta, Kalat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the next 24 hours. According to Meteorological office report here on Monday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Sargodha, Zhob divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain occurred in Mirkhani 09mm, Parachinar, Drosh 08 mm, Dir 07mm, Chitral 05mm, Kalam 03mm, Peshawar A/P 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04mm, Bunji 03mm, Punjab: Bhakkar 03mm, Balochistan: Zhob, Dalbandin 02mm. Today highist temperatures recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad 46°C, Larkana, Sukkur, Rohri, Chhor, Padidan, Mithi, R.Y. Khan 44°C.

Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dust storm and partly cloudy to cloudy weather witch chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours. On Monday, highest maximum temperature 41 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 27 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP