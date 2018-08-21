Thundershower, rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds are likely at isolated places in upper and central parts and Kashmir during Eid days while hot and humid weather may grip other parts of the country.

Met office informed that on Wednesday rainfall was likely in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions and Kashmir.

While on Thursday rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The official informed that more rains are likely from Friday to Sunday, adding that rain-thundershower with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather would continue in other parts.—APP

