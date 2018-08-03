Thundershower, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours; however rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places of Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during last 24 hours. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) recorded during last 24 hours in Punjab: Islamabad (Z.P. 57, IIAP 26, Saidpur 06, Bokra 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10, Chaklala 03), Kamra 04, Mangla, Sialkot 03 and KP: Malamjabba, Dir 22, Cherat 12, Balakot, Parachinar 02, Kakul and Pattan 01.

Today’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Nokkundi, Turbat 43°C. According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp