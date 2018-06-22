Thundershower likely at isolated places

Islamabad

According to Met office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours. The maximum temperature in provincial capital on Wednesday was recorded as 40 degree celsius.

The rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Chakwal 20, Sargodha 12, Bhakkar 10, Joharabad 07, Sialkot 06 and Gujrat 02. Experts have predicted the prevailing weather condition would persist with even more intensity during the next few days. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun, especially at noon and afternoons.

Farmers have been advised to take all measures to protect their standing crops and vegetables from damaging effects of high temperature. Seasonal Low lies over Northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country, an official of met office told APP.—APP