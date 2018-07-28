Thundershower, heavy rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtukhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours while heavy falls may occurs at isolatd places in Balochistan, Central and South Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, D.G khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span.

However, hot and humid weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Heavy fall is also expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions.

Seasonal Low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours tain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sarghodha, Malakand.—APP

