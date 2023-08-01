Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, Rain wind and thundershower is expected at scattered places in South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining hill areas, heavy falls may also occur during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday. Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower during the evening and night is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula. Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh eleven, Anantnag and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.

The local Met Office on Monday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 37 degrees centigrade.—APP