Throwing garbage everywhere

It could be observed commonly that across every road there are lumps of garbage every-where. It not only spreads a filthy smell but gives a bad look too. Once someone throws litter somewhere, after some days, it would be converted into a garbage place. People do not bother to throw litter on the specific points meant for storing garbage. The points which are ap-pointed for throwing garbage are also in bad condition.

No one bothers to clean them on regular basis. Moreover, the people who are appointed to pick this garbage are not sincere with their job.

They usually take the garbage in tractor trailers which are already over filled. Due to this, the already picked garbage drops down at places and makes them dirty. —APP