Thriving Pakistani film industry

In past years, Pakistan Film Industry saw its devolution, but for the last few years, it has been going on the path of revolution. From the year 2013, things constantly changed and now our film industry is viewing its dawn. After the successful gazette of movies like War and Bol now an astonishing movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt is going to be released. Various times, I have seen its trailer and every time I perceive this movie as a positive symbol for the fortune of the Pakistani film industry. Its trailer seems to be like a Hollywood Movie made up of thrill and admiration. It is capturing everyone’s attention over social media.

From the successful business of Bilal Lashari’s previous movies it could be presumed that this movie would be led with a wide procurement. Whereas latest released movies, including Jackpot, Cake and animated movie Allahyar aroused people move towards cinemas and broaden the stature of film industry through their support. With lots of inclination and pleasing wishes for Maula Jatt, I am hopeful in the upcoming years Pakistani film industry would be jubilant around the world.

AYESHA FARHAN

Karachi

