Three youth martyred, four journalist injured in IHK

Srinagar

As a result of the new state terrorism of Indian troops, three youth were martyred while several innocent Kashmiris were injured, including four journalists in Shopian district on Tuesday.

As per details, the Indian army killed the youth during a so-called cordon and search operation in Heff Shirmal area of the district.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri people took to the streets and staged aggressive protests against Indian atrocities, despite harsh weather of the occupied valley.

In response to rightful demonstrations of people, Indian troops and police personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them.

At least four photojournalists, Waseem Andrabi, Nisar-ul-Haq, Junaid Gulzar and Mir Burhan, who were performing their professional duties during the demonstrations, also suffered pellet injuries. The Indian administration has suspended internet and mobile phone service in the area. — KMS

