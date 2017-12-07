Three young Pakistanis win Queen’s Young Leaders Awards

Islamabad

Three exceptional young Pakistanis have been chosen to win the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards for 2018. According to Private news channel , Haroon Yasin, Hassan Mujtaba Zaidi, and Mahnoor Syed have made Pakistan proud after being chosen for the award that recognises and celebrates exceptional people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives.

Winners of the prestigious award receive a unique package of training, mentoring and networking, including a one-week residential programme in the UK during which they collect their award from Her Majesty The Queen. The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme aims to discover and support exceptional young people across the Commonwealth.

Haroon is dedicated to giving children from underprivileged backgrounds the chance of a good education. He is the founder of Orenda, which teaches children in Pakistan the national curriculum through an engaging digital education model.—APP