Three years on, Modi govt yet to answer serious questions on Pulwama attack

As the Narendra Modi regime observes the anniversary of Pulwama attack, the saner minds in the country yet await any solid response from the BJP government to their questions casting serious doubts about the validity of the official narrative.

On February 14, a vehicle packed with explosives was driven into a convoy of 78 buses carrying Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama, on the heavily guarded Srinagar-Jammu highway. The suicide attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers, took place ahead of voting in the region in India’s general election.

The Indian government immediately blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorist activities in IIOJK. However, the country failed to provide any evidence of Pakistan’s involvement and Pakistan vehemently denied all accusations.

Soon the reality was exposed by Indian media when a Whatsapp chat was leaked containing the facts pointing towards Indian state sponsored terrorist act to malign Pakistan.

Indian media also took notice of the revelations of the website, The Wire, which disclosed the leaked WhatsApp chat between an anchorperson of the Indian Channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, and the former CEO of the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Partho Dasgupta.

The chats exposed the sinister designs hatched by Modi’s government to accuse Pakistan for the false Pulwama attack, followed by a botched air strike on Balakot in 2019.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Indian false flag terror attack at Pulwama in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when, on February 27, 2019, the PAF shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and launched aerial strikes at six targets in the IIOJK. These were in response to the so-called Indian air strike in the town of Balakot.

Through these false flag operations, the Indian establishment not only wanted to gain the sympathies of the world community but also to defame Pakistan in the comity of nations.

Exposing the nexus between the extremist outfits BJP and RSS, the ex-Indian Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde revealed on January 20, 2013 that organised training camps run by these parties were promoting Hindu terrorism. He also explained that they were behind

the Samjhauta Express, Mecca Masjid and Malegaon blasts.

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership have repeatedly stated that India has been planning false flag operations, especially since it has faced multiple humiliations like, military standoff with China, shooting down of two IAF jets, Abhinandan episode and now the defeat of India supported elements in Afghanistan (Panjshir).

However, the neutral minds in India were not willing to digest the Indian government’s version on the Pulwama episode and raised serious question in this regard.

The questions included how 250kg explosive reached the most protected highway; A terror attack of this magnitude requires months of planning. Has the intelligence networks so completely broken down that it could issue only routine alerts that were ignored and how did a private vehicle manage to reach the area without any checking.

Moreover, the Modi government also owes answer to as how could the terrorists know when and where to strike to wreak such devastatuion but the security agencies were in dark; and bad weather is being blamed for the accumulation of vehicles. But was that compelling enough reasons to gather over 2,500 troops together and after a high risk target?

Responding to the Narendra Modi’s tweet paying tribute to the Indian army personnel, Fiza Sheikh, a Twitter user, questioned as why the intelligence agencies failed, who is responsible for Jawans, security, protection.