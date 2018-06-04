Three wheelers held

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday held three wheelers and cases have been registered against them in New Town Police Station under Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

According to police, the arrested were identified as Amir Butt, Shahzab and Usman Khan and their motorbikes have also been confiscated on the violation.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) capt (Retd) Bilal Ifthikar said that one wheeling would not be allowed in the city.

He said one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law and wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in their respective areas.—APP