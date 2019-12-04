Three weeks long Global Media Fellowship Programme concludes China emerges as role model for developing nations

Zubair Qureshi

Shanghai

A booming economy, vibrant culture, steady fiscal growth, secure environment and immense opportunities, all these factors make China the first choice of the developing nations. Belt & Road mainstream media persons were of this consensus view here Friday while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-week long Global Media Training Programme.

They were addressing the concluding ceremony of the training programme that took place in the conference room of the Shanghai International Studies University (SISU).

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China Daily one of the three main organizers of the training programme, Mr Qu Yingpu, Assistant to the President of University of International Business & Economics (UIBE) Beijing, Ms Ding Wenli, Party Secretary of SISU Mr Jiang Feng and Dean School of Journalism, SISU, Prof Dr Guo Ke also addressed on the occasion.

Ms Wah Foon Ho, a senior journalist from Malaysia while giving her observations on the occasion said three weeks of the training programme in Beijing, Changsha and Shanghai broadened her vision and taught her something new about China. China is a country, she said that wants to uplift the developing nations from abject poverty and support their people as well as governments in achieving prosperity and economic wellbeing.

While sharing her own experiences of China as she has been to the country many times, Wah Foon Ho said there used to be times when she came to China and found the Chinese people poorer than her countrymen but now she admitted she finds them (the Chinese people) living in better conditions than the Malaysian people.

She praised the Chinese investment in smaller and developing countries like Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal and other Belt & Road countries as the vision of President Xi Jinping now belongs to the world civilizations and humanity at large. However, she pointed out though China knew the world, the world still didn’t know China and it needed to launch a mega campaign to divert the world attention towards its growth and advancement. “No one can now stop China’s becoming the leading world power surpassing the US and the west,” said she.

Natalia Amaglobeli, a journalist from Georgia also highlighted the spirit of Belt & Road saying it contributed to uniting the nations and ending enmities among them. We saw in the programme journalists participating from Iran and UAE, Pakistan and India, Georgia and Russia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan and they went along very well despite the fact their countries either have no diplomatic relations or are at war with each other, said Natalia. Behind Belt & Road lies the Chinese leadership’s desire to establish peace in the world and save our planet from warlike situation.

UAE’s journalist Taj Alradi also shared his observations with the audience regarding China’s progress particularly its rural revitalization programme.

Deputy E-in-C of China Daily Qur Yingpu while congratulating the participants for successfully completing the training programme hoped they had a better understanding of China’s progress and the belt and road initiative. He asked them to spread China’s message of peace and prosperity through their respective media outlets to their people. B&R means to connect nations and people, he said. He also thanked SISU, UIBE, China Eastern and Shanghai Municipal government for their contributions to make the programme successful. He wished the participating journalists safe journey back home.