Three uplift schemes approved

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved three development schemes of the regional planning and public building sectors with an estimated cost of Rs2452.089 million.

These schemes were approved in the 56th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved schemes included: Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) Punjab, Pakistan, 2016-17 (Revised PC-II) at a cost of Rs219.885 million, PC-II for the Hepatitis prevelance Survey in the Punjab, 2017 at a cost of Rs130.924 million and Construction of Additional Punjab Assembly Building Lahore (Revised) at a cost of Rs2101.280 million.