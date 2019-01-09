Three universities to be setup in Punjab: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Bringing necessary improvements in the education sector is the priority agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Government has sufficiently enhanced the educational budget to achieve this target and in the current fiscal year, as much as Rs.373 billion have been allocated for the education sector. On the other side, only lip-service was done for educational betterment in the previous tenures.

This was stated by the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to different delegations at his office here on Wednesday. Keeping in view the distinctive importance of education sector for national development and prosperity, the government has given particular attention to developing it on modern lines.

In fact, education sector is the basis of national development and developed countries of the world have brought laurels home by developing their education sector according to their distinctive needs. Knowledge is a wealth, which is not the property of any single person, but everybody has equal right over it. Our government will provide this right to the children of low-income families, he added.

Speaking further about the importance of education, he said that education is the best mean of dealing with issues like poverty, unemployment and ignorance. That is why a comprehensive strategy has been devised to synchronize the education sector with the needs and requirements of the present age. He said that world-class universities play an important role in the national development.

PTI government has, therefore, decided to establish three international-standard universities in the province. These universities would be established in northern, southern and central parts of the province. Feasibility studies are being conducted for the establishment of these universities, he informed.

Usman Buzdar said that particular attention will also be given to the aspect of research and development in the higher education sector and it will be made compatible with the emerging challenges by best utilizing latest technology. We will achieve targets set for the education sector and as a result, the educational scenario will be totally transformed in the province, the Chief Minister concluded.

