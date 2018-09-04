Three TTP terrorists killed, suicide jackets, arms, explosives recovered

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel foiled a major terror bid and killed three terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) including two suicide bombers, recovered suicide jackets, arms, explosives and ball bearings from their possession here on Tuesday.

On intelligence tip-off regarding presence of militants, the police and sensitive agencies personnel launched joint operation in Ittehad Town of Karachi. The extremists present in the area started firing at LEAs personnel which led to an encounter.

In retaliatory firing of LEAs, three TTP terrorists including suicide bombers were killed.

Two suicide jackets weighing about 25 kilogram each, explosives, weapons and ball bearings were recovered from possession of killed terrorists.

Police sources the terrorists had planned to conduct terrorist attack in Karachi but timely action of the LEAs foiled the bidIn retaliatory firing of LEAs, three TTP terrorists including suicide bombers were killed.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp