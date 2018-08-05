Three tourists dead, 12 injured as jeep fall into gorge in Neelum Valley, AJK

MUZAFFARABAD : At least three tourists died and 12 others were injured when a vehicle fell into deep gorge in Neelum Valley on Sunday.

Police said that a jeep carrying tourists hailing from different areas of Punjab skidded off the road due to its poor condition and overloading in Ratti Gali area of Neelum Valley.

Three tourists died on the spot in the accident while 12 others were injured.

The police and dwellers of the area with their joint efforts pulled the bodies and injured up from the ravine and shifted them to hospital where condition of three wounded tourists was stated to be serious.

