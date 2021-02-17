Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Pakistani forces gunned down three terrorists near Mir Ali, North Waziristan, the military media wing said Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forces cordoned off the area during the Intelligence-based operation. The terrorists opened fire at the Pakistan armed forces. During an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed.

The terrorists belonged to the Aleem Khan group and were involved in attacks over security forces, target killings and kidnappings for ransom.