Rawalpindi

Three suspected terrorist were arrested and huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered as Security Forces conducted Intelligence Based Operations on suspected terrorist hideouts in various areas of Balochistan and Punjab.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, weapons and ammunition including explosives, IEDs, communication equipment and detonators were recovered during the operation in Jin Toba Nokhani, Dera Murad Jamali, Uch, Sanjsila, Chabdar areas of Balochistan.—TNS