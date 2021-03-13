Three ‘terrorists’ arrested in Karachi raid

Staff Reporter Karachi

In a joint operation carried out by Rangers and police, three alleged terrorists involved in attacking security forces were arrested from Ittehad Town area of Karachi on Saturday.

A spokesman for Rangers said that the three terrorists were part of outlawed terrorist organizations, ISIS and TTP, and weapons, ammunition, and explosive material were recovered from their possession.

The spokesman said that the terrorists had recently reached Karachi from Afghanistan and were planning to launch terrorist acts when security forces raided their hideout in the Ittehad Town area and nabbed them.