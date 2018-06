Rawalpindi

The police arrested three suspects, recovered arms and liquor during operation here on Saturday.

The police on a tip-off regarding presence of outlaws conducted operation in jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station of Rawalpindi. During operation, three suspects were apprehended with two pistols, over 200 bullets and 420 liter liquor.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, liquor and after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.—INP