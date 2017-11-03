Three suspects held with arms, drugs

City Reporter

Three notorious suspects were apprehended by Rangers during separate raids and recovered arms, ammunitions, snatched items and drugs from their possession.

According to details, the Rangers on Thursday conducted search operations against culprits in different localities including Gadap and Awami Colony areas of metropolis and detained three suspects, identified as ‘Aqeel Ahmed, Sheharyar and Abdul Hafeez’ who were involved in several criminal activities including drugs smuggling and robberies.

Subsequently, the suspects were handed over to the police for further investigation.