Three street criminals held, weapons, valuables recovered

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Karachi Company Police have arrested three persons involved in street crime and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Jaffar Ali along with other officials who successfully arrested three members of criminal’s gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as Sayras Masih s/o Pervez Iqbal resident of sector I-9/1 Islamabad, Romail Maish s/o Somial Masih resident of sector I-9/1 Islamabad and Danyal alias Nomi s/o Akhtar Mehmood resident of Golra Shar-

if.

Police also recovered four snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of Karachi Company and Golra. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.