Three accused were arrested by the police when they were reportedly busy in snatching of mobile phonesand cash in the area of Taimoria here.
Accused identified as Hassan, Owais and Zubair were arrested by Taimoria police red handed and two T.T.pistols with rounds, one fake pistol and one motorcycle were recovered from them, said policesources on Monday.—APP
Three street criminals arrested
