Three startups from Jazz xlr8

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In continuance with its digital agenda to empower youth through technology, Jazz has sent three of its startups from the Jazz xlr8 accelerator to ‘4 Years From Now’ (4YFN), under its ‘Make Your Mark’ (MYM) programme.

The annual 4YFN is one of the largest business platforms that bring together relevant stakeholders in the digital ecosystem at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Jazz xlr8 is a premium startup accelerator at the National Incubation Center, a public private partnership between the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunications, Jazz and TeamUp.

The three showcased startups are Integry – who provide pre-designed, native integrations for app developer – ContentStudio – a web-based platform that helps in finding, monitoring and sharing engaging content on social media for any topic or industry – and Mauqa Online, an online platform connecting uneducated and underprivileged people with nearby work opportunities.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz, stated, “Jazz xlr8 is laying the foundation for a sustainable technology ecosystem by providing resources and expertise to help young entrepreneurs fulfill their potential. We have imparted significant, demonstrable value to startups at NIC and by sending them to international conferences such as 4YFN, the idea is to provide them with an opportunity to share their ideas, showcase their talent, and get global feedback and recognition.”

All three startups pitched their ideas at 4YFN where they got a chance to connect with corporations, venture capitalists (VC), global media, regulators, potential partners and over 650 other startups. Last year, five startups from the Jazz xlr8 program were taken to 4YFN by Jazz.