Three soldiers wounded in NW IED blast

2 children killed in roof collapsed

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In a tragic incidence at least two schoolchildren were killed and few others wounded when a roof of a private school collapsed in Noshehra district Saturday morning. “The children were studying in their classroom at a private school when the roof of the room fell on them in Mohib Banda area of Noshehra on Saturday”. The Police said.

The victim children were identified as Ibrahim and Ismail and said to be close relatives. The school administration with the help of locals retrieved the dead bodies of the deceased, from the debris of the wall. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Mian Rashid Hussein Hospital in Tehsil Pabbi. The Police started investigation into the incident. In the meanwhile an Improvised Explosives Device (IED) explosion in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday resulted in serious wounds to at least three personnel of the security forces

According to officials the blast, believed to be carried out with help of radio controlled device targeting the men in uniform, occurred in a bazaar in Mir Ali Tehsil of the North Waziristan when the security forces were patrolling the area. “The bomb planted near a wall of school in Mir Ali Bazaar exploded with big bang wounding at least three soldiers”. The officials said The injured identified as Rafiq, Imran and Attaur Rehman were shifted to civil hospital.

