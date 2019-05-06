Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Another terrorists’ attack on the security forces in North Waziristan on Monday led to martyrdom of three men in uniform and injuries to half a dozen others.

“At least three soldiers were martyred and 5 others

received serious injuries in a terrorists attack in Razmak Tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday”. Official sources said.

Reports reaching here said the troops were ambushed by the unknown terrorists in Manzarkhel area of Razmak. The soldiers belong to bomb disposal unit. The security forces are also reported to effective retaliate the attack yet there was no information about the losses on part of the assaulters.

This was the second attack on security forces in less than 24 hours. As the security forces rushed to the site of the attack and cordoned off the area, the victims were shifted to hospital for treatment. The security forces are also reported to have kicked off search and net operation in the adjoining areas to nab the culprits.